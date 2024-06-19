Liberatore will start Wednesday's game in Miami in place of the injured Kyle Gibson (back), Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Gibson was a late scratch, forcing the Cardinals to turn to Liberatore, who threw 12 pitches and allowed one run over two-thirds of an inning in a relief appearance during Tuesday's loss to the Marlins. Liberatore has made three starts for St. Louis this season, but his last one came a month ago. He hasn't thrown more than 23 pitches in an appearance since then and will be going on zero days' rest Wednesday, so he'll presumably be in store for an abbreviated outing.