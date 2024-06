Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that he's optimistic Arenado (forearm) will be ready to return to the lineup in the coming days, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Arenado will miss a second straight start Monday against Atlanta with a left forearm issue, which is evidently something that's bothered the third baseman off and on throughout the season. However, he's feeling better following an injection and was working out on the field pregame Monday. Brandon Crawford will get a second straight start at the hot corner in Arenado's place.