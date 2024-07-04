Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to the Pirates.

Goldschmidt's midseason resurgence has continued into July -- he's opened the month with a pair of multi-hit efforts. He's batting .262 with six extra-base hits and two steals over his last 15 contests. The first baseman is at a .230/.297/.368 slash line with 11 home runs, five steals, 12 doubles, 33 RBI and 40 runs scored through 82 games overall, though his recent play is an encouraging sign for the second half.