Goldschmidt is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks.
It's the first day off this season for Goldschmidt, who had batted leadoff in each of the last four contests. Ben Rice will be at the top of the batting order and playing first base for the Yankees in Thursday's series finale.
More News
-
Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Settling into leadoff spot•
-
Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Belts first homer as Yankee•
-
Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: In Saturday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Expected back Saturday•
-
Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Remains out Friday•
-
Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt: Targeting Friday return•