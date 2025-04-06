Goldschmidt went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 10-4 win over the Pirates.
Goldschmidt flied out in the first inning but reached base in each of his subsequent plate appearances. So far, he's hitting an impressive .345 with a homer, three RBI and seven runs scored across 33 plate appearances. The veteran seemed to be on the decline after a career-low .716 OPS in 2024, but hitting atop a potent Yankees lineup could make him a bargain this season.
