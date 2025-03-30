Goldschmidt went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and three total runs Saturday in a 20-9 rout of Milwaukee.

Goldschmidt set the tone for a record-breaking day for the Yankees with a leadoff homer off Nestor Cortes in the bottom of the first inning. That long ball was the first of three consecutive first-pitch homers New York hit to begin their half of the first frame and the first of nine the team belted overall in the game, setting a new franchise record. Of note, Goldschmidt batted leadoff Saturday, the first time he has done so in a big-league game.