Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and two strikeouts in Thursday's 3-2 over the Pirates.

Goldschmidt had two hits and a steal in Wednesday's contest, and with another swipe Thursday, it became the 13th time in his career he's recorded stolen bases in back-to-back games. The 2022 NL MVP got off to a rough start this season with two home runs and .530 OPS through 37 games, but he's turned it around nicely since the middle of May. He's now slashing .261/.312/.452 with nine homers, 22 RBI and five steals over his last 46 games.