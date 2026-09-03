O'Brien allowed an unearned run and struck out one without giving up a hit or a walk over one inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 8-6 extra-inning win over the Dodgers.

O'Brien surrendered the run on a groundout in the 10th inning, which plated the initial runner. After a bumpy end to August with seven runs allowed over his last 2.2 innings, O'Brien will be looking to stabilize in September. He's 35-for-40 on save chances this season, leading the National League in conversions and trailing only Bryan Baker (39) in the majors. O'Brien has added a 3.88 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 55:23 K:BB across 55.2 innings.