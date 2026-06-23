Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Secures 19th save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

O'Brien picked up the save in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Diamondbacks. He did not record a strikeout during a perfect ninth inning.

O'Brien made quick work of the Diamondbacks, retiring the side to secure the victory. The right-hander has had an uneven June, allowing runs in three of eight appearances while recording more walks (seven) than strikeouts (six) across eight innings. Overall, the 31-year-old owns a 4.05 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB while converting 19 of 23 save opportunities. Among National League relievers, only Mason Miller (21) has more saves than O'Brien this season.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!