Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Secures 19th save

O'Brien picked up the save in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Diamondbacks. He did not record a strikeout during a perfect ninth inning.

O'Brien made quick work of the Diamondbacks, retiring the side to secure the victory. The right-hander has had an uneven June, allowing runs in three of eight appearances while recording more walks (seven) than strikeouts (six) across eight innings. Overall, the 31-year-old owns a 4.05 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB while converting 19 of 23 save opportunities. Among National League relievers, only Mason Miller (21) has more saves than O'Brien this season.