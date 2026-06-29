Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Secures 20th save

O'Brien picked up the save in Sunday's 2-1 win over Miami. He allowed no hits or walks with a strikeout over one inning.

O'Brien had no issue finishing off the Marlins in the ninth inning, retiring the side in order on 15 pitches (10 strikes) to secure his 20th save. The right-hander has been lights out in save situations this month, converting all six of his opportunities without allowing a run across six innings, though he has been tagged for six runs over three innings in non-save appearances during June. Among National League relievers, only Jhoan Duran and Mason Miller (21) have more saves than O'Brien, who owns a 3.93 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB across 34.1 innings this season.