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Cardinals' Riley O'Brien: Secures 23rd save

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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O'Brien retired all three batters he faced with two strikeouts to earn the save in Friday's 2-1 win against Atlanta.

O'Brien needed just 12 pitches to retire the side in order and convert his 10th consecutive save opportunity. That brings the right-hander up to 23 saves on the season, moving him back into a three-way tie with Mason Miller and Jhoan Duran for the National League lead. Despite having no blown saves since mid-May, O'Brien surrendered six runs with a 7:7 K:BB across 10 appearances in June. However, he finished the month with three straight scoreless outings and has followed up with three more clean appearances to begin July.

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