Helsley (forearm) was cleared to begin a throwing program Wednesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Helsley got the go-ahead after visiting with a specialist Tuesday. He has a lot of buildup ahead, beginning with flat-ground work, but the hard-throwing right-hander should be able to return to the Cardinals before the end of July if all goes well from this point forward. Jordan Hicks has taken over the closer role in St. Louis since Helsley went down June 12 with a forearm strain.