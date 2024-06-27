Helsley allowed a hit and a walk while striking out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in a 4-1 win over Atlanta in Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Helsley allowed two runs in Monday's game versus Atlanta, but he was able to keep his save streak going. The right-hander has converted his last 28 save attempts after blowing his first chance of the year. He's now at a 2.75 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 43:16 K:BB through 36 innings. Helsley has allowed six hits and issued 10 walks over 11 innings in June, but he's been scored on in just two of his 11 appearances this month, so his place as the Cardinals' closer is not in doubt.