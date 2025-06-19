Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Secures 14th save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Helsley earned the save in Thursday's 5-4 win over the White Sox, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.
Helsley was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth and needed just 10 pitches to secure his first save since May 31. It was an encouraging outing for the 30-year-old, who had blown three straight save chances and allowed a run in each of his previous four June appearances. On the season, he's 14-for-19 in save opportunities with a 3.81 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 31:12 K:BB across 26 innings.
