Helsley struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Rangers.

Helsley's had a couple of stumbles this season, but he's avoided prolonged slumps. This was his third clean outing in his last four. The right-hander is 7-for-11 in save chances with two holds, a 3.24 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB over 25 innings this season. Helsley continues to share the closer role with Giovanny Gallegos, who tossed a perfect eighth inning for a hold against the middle of the Rangers' lineup while Helsley was used against the bottom of the order Wednesday.