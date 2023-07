Helsley (forearm) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Helsley continues to ramp up his throwing program as he works his way back from a right forearm strain. He could be ready to face hitters soon. Jordan Hicks has been excellent in the closer role for the Cardinals lately, but he's likely to be traded, which would allow Helsley to slide back into his old job.