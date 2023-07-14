Matz is scheduled to start Saturday's game against the Nationals in St. Louis.

Given the Cardinals' thin starting pitching depth along with the fact that Matz struck out nine while allowing an unearned run over 5.1 innings in his outing last Sunday against the White Sox, it's not surprisingly that he'll get another turn through the rotation. Despite his excellent showing his last time out, the southpaw is sitting on an 0-7 record, 4.65 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 71.2 innings this season, so he's still tough to rely on as a streaming option even in what profiles as a strong matchup. To Matz's credit, he's been far more effective while working primarily as a reliever since the beginning of June, pitching to a 1.93 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 20:5 K:BB in 18.2 innings over the past six weeks.