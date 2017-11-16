Carlos Santana: Officially declines qualifying offer
Santana has officially declined the Indians' qualifying offer prior to Thursday's deadline, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Santana will now head to free agency, with Cleveland receiving draft pick compensation should he decide to sign elsewhere. The 31-year-old is coming off another steady year of production, hitting .259/.363/.455 with 23 homers, 79 RBI and 90 runs scored in 154 games for the Indians.
More News
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Tendered qualifying offer by Cleveland•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Returns to action•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Not playing Sunday•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Undergoing tests on shoulder•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Matches career high with 89th run•
-
Indians' Carlos Santana: Blasts 23rd homer Wednesday•
-
What will Otani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Otani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...
-
2018 third base rankings
Josh Donaldson's strong finish wasn't enough to keep him in the first-round discussion, but...
-
2018 second base rankings
Second base is as deep as any infield position these days, but it's lacking in true standouts....
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 first base rankings
First base has traditionally been the deepest position in Fantasy Baseball, and some newcomers...