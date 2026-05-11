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The Marlins released Paddack on Sunday.

This was a formality, as Paddack had been cast off the 40-man roster and is now a free agent after passing through waivers. Paddack held a 7.63 ERA and 1.66 WHIP through seven starts for Miami but should find work quickly from a team in need of rotation depth. He might need to go to the minor leagues first, however.

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