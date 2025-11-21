Christopher Morel: No contract from Rays
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Morel was Steve Carney of StPeteNine.com by the Rays on Friday, Steve Carney reports.
Morel was designated for assignment by the Rays on Tuesday but theoretically could have stayed in the organization after clearing waivers. He's now a free agent and could have to settle for a minor-league deal after struggling across the last two seasons.
More News
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: DFA'd by Tampa Bay•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Drives in four in win•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Cleared to start Wednesday•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Suffers abdominal bruise•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Clubs three-run homer•
-
Rays' Christopher Morel: Solid performance against Guardians•