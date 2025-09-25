Cubs' Aaron Civale: Earns first career save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Civale earned the save in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Mets, allowing one run on two hits and striking out three over three innings.
Civale entered in the seventh with an eight-run cushion and cruised to the finish line, with his only blemish coming on a solo homer by Juan Soto in the eighth. It marked the right-hander's first career MLB save and capped off a strong regular-season stint with the Cubs. Since being acquired across Chicago, the 30-year-old has posted a 2.08 ERA and a flawless 14:0 K:BB through 13 innings, a notable turnaround from his earlier struggles with the White Sox.
