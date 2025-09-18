Civale (4-9) tossed three scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Wednesday's 8-4 victory over the Pirates. He allowed one hit and struck out three.

With starter Matthew Boyd scuffling through three innings, Chicago turned to Civale in long relief, and the veteran earned his first win with his new team since getting claimed off waivers at the end of August. Civale has looked sharp with the Cubs, as he's allowed just one run across eight innings in three appearances, and he's struck out eight batters as well. The righty's fantasy value is capped in his current role, though it looks like he could be a positive addition to Chicago's bullpen down the stretch.