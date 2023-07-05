Alzolay was charged with a blown save Tuesday against the Brewers after he gave up two runs on four hits and no walks over 1.1 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander allowed an inherited runner to score before closing out the eighth inning and returned for the ninth, but he was unable to maintain a 6-4 advantage for his first blown save of the year. Alzolay went from late May to late June without giving up a run in 10 appearances, but he's now surrendered four runs (three earned) in his past two outings. The 28-year-old leads Chicago with four saves and should continue splitting closing duties with Mark Leiter.