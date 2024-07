Alzolay (forearm) will throw live batting practice Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Alzolay threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and is set to face batters for the first time since being placed on the injured list in mid-May. The 29-year-old has been rehabbing with the Cubs' Arizona Complex League affiliate, and he'll likely require a handful of minor-league rehab outings before being activated.