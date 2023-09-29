The Cubs reinstated Alzolay (forearm) from the 15-day injured list Friday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

A strained right forearm sent Alzolay to the injured list Sept. 11, and he will now return for the Cubs' final series of the year as they attempt to secure the final NL Wild Card spot. The 28-year-old righty has been a crucial piece of Chicago's bullpen in 2023, posting a 2.71 ERA and 1.02 WHIP through 63 innings while racking up 22 saves. Keegan Thompson was optioned to the Arizona Complex League in a corresponding move.