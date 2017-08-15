Cubs' Addison Russell: Performs agility work Tuesday
Russell (foot) was able to do some agility work in the outfield Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
It's encouraging to see Russell running around again after he was shut down earlier in August with a right foot strain, but he'll need to demonstrate more progress in the next couple of days to have a realistic chance of returning from the DL over the weekend. While Russell has been sidelined, Javier Baez has taken over as the Cubs' primary shortstop, paving the way for Ben Zobrist, Ian Happ and Tommy La Stella to pick up more reps at the keystone.
More News
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...