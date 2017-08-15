Cubs' Addison Russell: Performs agility work Tuesday

Russell (foot) was able to do some agility work in the outfield Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

It's encouraging to see Russell running around again after he was shut down earlier in August with a right foot strain, but he'll need to demonstrate more progress in the next couple of days to have a realistic chance of returning from the DL over the weekend. While Russell has been sidelined, Javier Baez has taken over as the Cubs' primary shortstop, paving the way for Ben Zobrist, Ian Happ and Tommy La Stella to pick up more reps at the keystone.