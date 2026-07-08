Cubs' Alex Bregman: Doubles, drives in two Tuesday

Bregman went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

While it's mostly been a down season for Bregman, he does have two multi-hit efforts across his last four games, and he's collected seven RBI in his last eight appearances. The veteran third baseman has played in all but two of Chicago's games so far, and he's sporting a .690 OPS with seven home runs and 34 RBI overall. Bregman has traditionally been a better second-half performer during his career, and his consistent playing time gives fantasy managers some hope that he'll build momentum as the year moves along.