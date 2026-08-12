Cubs' Alex Bregman: Keeps rolling Tuesday

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 8-6 win over the Nationals.

After tallying three hits in his last game Sunday, Bregman stayed locked in at the plate as he delivered his 13th home run of the season in the sixth inning Tuesday. The veteran third baseman is having a solid month so far with an .824 OPS, two long balls and seven RBI in 10 August contests. Bregman appears to be heating up in time for Chicago's playoff push, which is also good news for fantasy managers who have remained patient throughout the year while the 32-year-old struggled to get going.