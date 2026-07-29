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Cubs' Alex Bregman: Keeps rolling Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bregman went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Cardinals.

After getting a day off Sunday, Bregman has now gone 7-for-10 in his first two games back in the lineup. The veteran third baseman is having a slightly down season overall with a .245/.339/.374 slash line across 104 games, though he's starting to get his bat going recently. Bregman historically gets stronger later in the year, and with a career .963 OPS in August, he could be primed for a good stretch of performances as the calendar flips a page.

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