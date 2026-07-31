Cubs' Alex Bregman: Leads charge Thursday

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Thursday's 4-2, 10-inning win over the Cardinals.

Bregman had a nice series against St. Louis, as he went 10-for-18 with a home run, three RBI and seven runs scored across the four games. Overall, the veteran third baseman is now slashing .248/.341/.381 in 106 contests, and he seems to be trending upward after a slow start to his tenure with the Cubs. Bregman has also been incredibly durable, as he's now played in all but three of Chicago's games this season.