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Cubs' Alex Bregman: Leads charge Thursday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Bregman went 2-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Thursday's 4-2, 10-inning win over the Cardinals.

Bregman had a nice series against St. Louis, as he went 10-for-18 with a home run, three RBI and seven runs scored across the four games. Overall, the veteran third baseman is now slashing .248/.341/.381 in 106 contests, and he seems to be trending upward after a slow start to his tenure with the Cubs. Bregman has also been incredibly durable, as he's now played in all but three of Chicago's games this season.

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