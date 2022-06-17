Simmons is starting at second base and batting ninth in Friday's game against Atlanta.
Simmons will make his second consecutive start at second base, as the Cubs are missing Nick Madrigal (groin) at the moment. The veteran infielder hasn't done much with the bat this year, registering just a .167/.182/.167 slash line so far, so he probably can be avoided in most leagues.
