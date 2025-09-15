Kittredge earned the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Rays, striking out three and walking one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Kittredge was brought in to protect a one-run lead and worked around a two-out walk to Yandy Diaz by fanning Junior Caminero to shut the door against his former team. It marked the right-hander's third straight outing with a save and extended his scoreless streak to eight appearances. The veteran reliever now owns five saves on the year while continuing to provide the Cubs with steady late-inning work.