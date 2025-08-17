Kittredge turned in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Pirates.

With Daniel Palencia seemingly unavailable, it was Kittredge who was tasked with protecting a one-run lead in the ninth. The veteran right-hander, who was appearing in a third straight game, retired the side on 10 pitches to pick up his first save this season. Since joining the Cubs at the trade deadline, Kittredge has held opponents scoreless in six of his seven appearances to work his way into a high-leverage role. Overall, his ERA sits at 3.76 with a 1.07 WHIP and 42 strikeouts across 38.1 innings between Chicago and Baltimore.