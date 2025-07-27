Brown will start for the Cubs on Sunday versus the White Sox, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Brown returned from a nearly month-long stint in the minors July 21 and gave up seven runs (six earned) over four innings in long relief one day later against Kansas City. Despite that rough outing, the Cubs are giving the right-hander another opportunity to start, though it may not be a permanent move back into the rotation since Jameson Taillon (calf) is on track to return from the injured list in the first half of August. Brown has posted an impressive 10.3 K/9 across 83.1 innings spanning 17 appearances (14 starts) on the campaign, but the rest of his numbers have been mostly poor, including a 6.48 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 4-7 record.