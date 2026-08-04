Cubs' Ben Brown: Sent to 60-day IL

The Cubs transferred Brown (neck) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

The transaction removes Brown from the 40-man roster and clears a spot for one of the five players the Cubs acquired in the two days leading up to Monday's trade deadline. Brown was placed on the shelf June 24 due to a stress reaction in his neck and isn't projected to complete his rehab program until late August or early September, so the move to the 60-day IL shouldn't alter his timeline for a return. Per MLB.com, Brown rejoined the Cubs on Friday after conducting his rehab at the organization's facility in Arizona over the previous week, and he's currently pain-free and has commenced throwing daily. Brown opened the season in a relief role but had thrived after moving into the rotation in early May, turning in a 1.70 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 41:11 K:BB in 42.1 innings in eight starts before landing on the IL. The Chicago rotation is much more crowded following the deadline, so Brown may be ticketed for the bullpen upon his return from the IL, despite his prior success as a starter.