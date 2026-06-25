Cubs' Ben Brown: Looking at extended absence

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that Brown has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his neck and will have limited activity for the next month, 104.3 The Score reports.

Counsell also noted that Brown's injury is "very similar" to the one the pitcher dealt with during the 2024 campaign. That year, Brown was sidelined in early June and wound up not appearing in another game for the remainder of the season. The Cubs will have a better idea as to Brown's timetable in one month, but the right-hander is looking at an extended absence.