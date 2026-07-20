Cubs' Ben Brown: Showing improvement

Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Friday that Brown (neck) has begun to increase his activity and has taken part in workouts with plyometric balls, MLB.com reports.

Counsell added that Brown is considered "asymptomatic" as he recovers from a stress reaction with his neck, an injury that sent him to the shelf June 24. Though Brown has seemingly made decent progress after being shut down from activity for a few weeks, the Cubs want him to proceed conservatively with his rehab program. He's without an official timeline for a return from the 15-day injured list, and the Cubs likely won't be able to pinpoint a target date for Brown until he starts throwing off a mound and facing hitters.