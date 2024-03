Brown was optioned to Triple-A Iowa by the Cubs on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Brown could wind up spending time in the Cubs' rotation in 2024, but for now he'll gain some more experience at Iowa. The 24-year-old right-hander spent the bulk of 2023 at Iowa, collecting a 5.33 ERA and 100:51 K:BB over 72.2 innings.