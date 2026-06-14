Cubs' Ben Brown: Pitches well for third win

Brown (3-2) allowed one run on seven hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings to earn the win over the Giants on Saturday.

Brown pitched fairly well, and the Giants weren't able to capitalize often. The right-hander threw 54 of 86 pitches for strikes in this outing. He's allowed one run or fewer in six of his seven starts this season, adding a 37:11 K:BB across 36.1 innings in those games. Overall, he has a 1.74 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 61:19 K:BB through 62 innings over 19 appearances. Brown's next outing is projected to be at home versus the Blue Jays. Based on performance, he looks to have done enough to stay in the rotation once Matthew Boyd (knee/shoulder) is ready to return.