Cubs' Ben Brown: Sent packing to Double-A By RotoWire Staff Mar 10, 2023 at 2:03 pm ET • 1 min read Brown was optioned to Double-A Tennessee by the Cubs on Friday.Brown was added to the Cubs' 40-man roster over the winter after being acquired from the Phillies in the David Robertson trade. He'll join Tennessee's rotation.