Cubs' Ben Brown: Strong again in no-decision

Brown did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Giants, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out five over 5.1 scoreless innings.

Brown threw just 51 of 87 pitches for strikes but managed to keep the Giants off the board, departing two outs shy of what would have been his third straight quality start. Since joining the rotation May 8, the 26-year-old has allowed more than one earned run just once in six outings. He'll carry a stellar 1.74 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 58:16 K:BB across 57 innings into a road matchup against the Rockies next week.