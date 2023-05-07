Hughes (knee) will throw a bullpen session Sunday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Hughes' inflamed left knee responded well to playing catch Friday, so he'll take the next step forward in his throwing progression by getting back on the mound to close out the weekend. Because he's on the injured list for the second time this season with a left knee issue, Hughes may not be a lock to be activated from the IL in the minimum 15 days. He'll likely need to make at least one or two minor-league rehab appearances prior to being reinstated.