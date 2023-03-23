Hughes said Thursday that he's been dealing with some discomfort in his left knee, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

That explains why it has been a full week since Hughes last pitched in a Cactus League game. It doesn't sound like a significant injury, but any type of discomfort is concerning this close to Opening Day. The 27-year-old left-hander is expected to work in a high-leverage role out of the Cubs' bullpen this season, though Michael Fulmer and Brad Boxberger are thought to be the frontrunners for saves.