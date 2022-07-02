Hughes (1-0) worked around two hits and a walk to pitch a scoreless inning of relief and earn the win Friday against the Red Sox. He struck out two.

Appearing in his 16th game at the MLB level, Hughes earned his first win, though he didn't make it easy. Coming on with one on and one out in the sixth, he struck out the first hitter he faced, but then allowed a single and a walk to load the bases. Another single brought home an inherited runner to make it 5-3 Boston, but a play at the plate prevented any more damage. The Cubs then rallied to score three in the bottom of the inning to set Hughes up for the win. The lefty has a 4.26 ERA and 1.37 WHIP across 19 innings this year and should remain in a middle relief role for now.