Hughes gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his second save of the season in an 8-7 win over the Brewers. He didn't walk or strike out a batter.

The 26-year-old moved into a high-leverage role this month, and Hughes has picked up saves in two straight appearances. Rowan Wick had worked in back-to-back games when Hughes got his first save Thursday, but Wick was the more rested pitcher Friday, so the fact that Milwaukee had Christian Yelich and Rowdy Tellez due up in the ninth in this one likely played into manager David Ross' thinking when he called for the lefty. Hughes has better overall numbers on the season as well with a 2.95 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 49:13 K:BB through 39.2 innings, so this looks like a closer tandem for now, and he could even take over the job completely from Wick if the latter stumbles.