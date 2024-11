The Cubs signed Kriske to a minor-league contract Tuesday, the pitcher announced on his X account.

Kriske, who turns 31 in February, spent the 2024 season at the Triple-A level split between the Yankees and Orioles organizations, holding a 3.39 ERA and 81:35 K:BB over 58.1 frames. The righty reliever has been roughed up in 20 major-league appearances, posting an 11.22 ERA and 25:17 K:BB across 21.2 innings.