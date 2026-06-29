Cubs' Bryse Wilson: Impresses in Cubs debut

Wilson did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Brewers, allowing four hits while striking out four over 4.1 scoreless innings.

After being claimed by the Cubs on June 24, Wilson made his team debut by entering in the third inning after opener Ryan Rolison tossed two innings of one-run ball. The right-hander pounded the zone, throwing 46 of his 61 pitches for strikes while keeping Milwaukee off the scoreboard. It was Wilson's second major-league appearance of the season after previously tossing two scoreless innings in relief for the Phillies. He has spent most of the year at Triple-A, where he owns a 6.29 ERA and 58:21 K:BB across 54.1 innings. With Chicago's pitching staff dealing with multiple injuries, Wilson could continue to see opportunities as either a rotation piece or a multi-inning reliever.