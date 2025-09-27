The Cubs placed Horton on the 15-day injured list Saturday, retroactive to Sept. 25, due to a right rib fracture, Jared Wyllys of AllCHGO.com reports.

Horton underwent an MRI earlier this week, which revealed "areas of concern" in his rib area. The Cubs initially planned on having Horton pitch through the issue and make a start during the NL Wild Card Series. However, Horton will require a stint on the injured list due to what's now known to be a fractured rib. The 24-year-old rookie will be eligible for reinstatement Oct. 10, one day before Game 5 of the NLDS. With Horton unavailable, Chicago will have to lean more on Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd and Jameson Taillon.