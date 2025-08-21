Thielbar, who tossed 1.1 scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts in Wednesday's win over the Brewers, has 13 scoreless appearances across his last 14 outings.

The only blemish in the stretch of scoreless outings for Thielbar was his appearance on Aug. 3 when he allowed a game-winning, two-run home run to Baltimore. The veteran southpaw has been outstanding all season for the Cubs, as he now has a 2.12 ERA across 46.2 innings, and he's struck out 46 batters. Thielbar has been particularly tough against fellow lefties, limiting them to just a .114 batting average this year.