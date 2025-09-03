Cubs' Caleb Thielbar: Secures another hold
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thielbar tossed a scoreless inning of relief with a strikeout to record a hold in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Atlanta.
Thielbar is now up to 19 holds for the year, which is good for second on the team behind Brad Keller's 22. The veteran lefty has been locked in lately, as he's recorded nine straight scoreless appearances. Overall, Thielbar has an elite 1.99 ERA and 0.83 WHIP to go along with 48 strikeouts in 49.2 innings out of the bullpen this season, his first with the Cubs.
